You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 3024 x 1964 CPU Intel Core i9 13900H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.1 vs 135.3 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.1 vs 135.3 square inches) 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 240 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 280 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 140 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +188% 19.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 4.2 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.