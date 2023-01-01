Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or ROG Flow Z13 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs Flow Z13 (2023)

75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Flow Z13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (96.4 vs 135.3 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches		 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
Area 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~83.7%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 280 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1395 MHz -
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 4608 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +165%
19.6 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
