Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 282-385% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches
|354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|873 cm2 (135.5 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|57.5 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|150 / 200 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|800 grams
|560 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1881
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) +116%
14936
6913
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1961
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20110
10290
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1395 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|19.6 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|4608
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|144
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|6x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
