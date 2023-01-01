You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1440 GPU - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (135.3 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 246 x 21.1-22.9 mm

13.98 x 9.69 x 0.83-0.9 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 873 cm2 (135.5 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 2

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) n/a ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 280 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1395 MHz - FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 4608 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) +26% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power 6x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.