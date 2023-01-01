You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs) Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (133.8 vs 181.6 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (133.8 vs 181.6 square inches) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm

15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~74% Side bezels 5.2 mm 13.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 1920 x 1200 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 131 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +33% 400 nits Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 240 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 738 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 100 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +28% 8.7 TFLOPS Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.