Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~72.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1371:1 sRGB color space - 65% Adobe RGB profile - 44% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) n/a Nitro 5 (AN515-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 498 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 100 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +78% 8.7 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-55) 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.