70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

