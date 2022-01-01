You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Can run popular games at about 1204-1642% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

56% sharper screen – 221 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~81.8% Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1333:1 Response time 3 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 83 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 / 240 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +2189% 8.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels - 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.