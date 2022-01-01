Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
VS
51 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 1204-1642% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • 56% sharper screen – 221 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 16 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 240 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
3. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
8. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
9. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский