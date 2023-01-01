You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~86% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) 400 nits ROG Flow X16 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 240 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 738 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +5% 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2023) 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

