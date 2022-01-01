You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.5 vs 133.8 square inches)

19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) n/a ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 / 240 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 100 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +74% 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB Channels - 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

