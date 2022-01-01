Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.5 vs 133.8 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 / 240 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

