Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Strix G17 Advantage Edition

70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 20% sharper screen – 170 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 145 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 2116 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 2390 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
3. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Blade 15 (2022)
4. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
5. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Stealth GS66 (2022)
6. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Alienware x17 R2
7. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
8. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
9. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Blade 17 (2022)
10. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Omen 17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский