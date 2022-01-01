Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133.8 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 20% sharper screen – 170 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 240 W 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
