NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|845:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|92.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.1%
|Response time
|3 ms
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 240 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|545 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12094
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1715
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16676
10592
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
