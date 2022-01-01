Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 240 W 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.4
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
3. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
4. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
5. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Strix G15 G513
8. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
9. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
10. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский