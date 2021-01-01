ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 125-170% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 252 x 18.9 mm

14.17 x 9.92 x 0.74 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~82.3% Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1179:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time 3 ms 26 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 960 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~11 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 1920 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) +227% 4.608 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 2x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.