ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 125-170% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 252 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.74 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 3 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 960 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~11 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1920 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) +227%
4.608 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 83 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or ask any questions
