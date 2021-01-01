Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Strix G15 G513

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 76 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 47.3%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1380 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

