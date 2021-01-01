ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Strix G15 G513
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1179:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|47.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|150 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|608 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G15 G513 +12%
7204
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1380 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.066 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2560
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|2x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1