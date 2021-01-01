Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Strix Scar 17 G733

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
VS
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
GPU
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (140.6 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 75.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1380 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2560 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

