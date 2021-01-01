Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Zephyrus G14 GA401

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
RAM

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 140.6 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 75.3%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1380 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 7.066 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

