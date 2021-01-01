ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Zephyrus G14 GA401
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 140.6 square inches)
- Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|57 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1179:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.3%
|75.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|608 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1380 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.066 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2560
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|2x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
