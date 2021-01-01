Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~86%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 57 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1179:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 140 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 608 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 960 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.608 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1920 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
4.608 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +15%
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 2x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

