Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (143.7 vs 161.2 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|394 mm (15.51 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|264 mm (10.39 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1625
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +110%
9453
4496
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
604
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +137%
5050
2127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|3x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
