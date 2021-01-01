Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 394 mm (15.51 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 264 mm (10.39 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +21%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 3x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

