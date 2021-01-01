Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (161.2 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.1%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1073:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 98.7% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 84.4% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94.2% 36.7%
Response time 3 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1023 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 74.2 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

