Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (143.5 vs 161.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|394 x 264 x 19.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
|363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|5.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|54.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1073:1
|1255:1
|sRGB color space
|98.7%
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|84.4%
|38.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94.2%
|39.1%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|280 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1023 gramm
|805 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8506
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1788
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12578
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-130 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|74.2 dB
|74 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|10.6 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
