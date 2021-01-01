You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (143.5 vs 161.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~72.5% Side bezels 5.5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB 54.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1073:1 1255:1 sRGB color space 98.7% 55% Adobe RGB profile 84.4% 38.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 94.2% 39.1% Response time 3 ms 19 ms Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) 300 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 280 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 1023 gramm 805 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 115-130 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +59% 13.8 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.2 dB 74 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 10.6 x 7.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.