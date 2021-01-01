Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
VS
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (145.2 vs 161.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches		 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1073:1 -
sRGB color space 98.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 84.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94.2% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1023 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +10%
13.8 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 74.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

