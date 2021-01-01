ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.7 vs 161.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1073:1 - sRGB color space 98.7% - Adobe RGB profile 84.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94.2% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 280 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 1023 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 115-130 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +165% 13.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 3 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.2 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.