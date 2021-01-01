Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 50% sharper screen – 255 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (161.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 394 mm (15.51 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 264 mm (10.39 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 280 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 3x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

