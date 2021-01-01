Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (161.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 394 mm (15.51 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 264 mm (10.39 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 3x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

