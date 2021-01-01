Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

78 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
VS
78 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • 36% sharper screen – 255 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (133.8 vs 161.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 394 mm (15.51 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 264 mm (10.39 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 280 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-130 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +15%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 3x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix G17 G713 vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
2. ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
3. GS76 Stealth vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
4. GE76 Raider vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. Alienware m15 R4 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ROG Strix G15 G513 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
9. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский