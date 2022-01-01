You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (133.8 vs 161.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 394 x 264 x 19.9 mm

15.51 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.8% Side bezels 5.5 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 170 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1073:1 - sRGB color space 98.7% - Adobe RGB profile 84.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94.2% 100% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 280 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 1023 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 115-130 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +4% 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 3072GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 3 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.