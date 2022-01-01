Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 (2022) or Nitro 5 (AN515-46) – what's better?

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

61 out of 100
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 76 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (137.8 vs 153.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-46)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches		 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm
14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~67.7%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 9.1 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1440:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 54%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Response time 4 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 180 / 200 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 477 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +106%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
