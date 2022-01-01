Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 (2022) or Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) – what's better?

62 out of 100
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
VS
70 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.4 vs 137.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches		 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 60 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Response time 4 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 180 / 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 477 / 599 gramm 529 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79 dB 79.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
