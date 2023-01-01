Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (96.4 vs 137.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches
|302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
|Area
|889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
|622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|130°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|4 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 180 / 200 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|477 / 599 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1643
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8491
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +43%
12110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1573
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +12%
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9818
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +66%
16297
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1