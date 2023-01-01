You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~86% Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - Response time 4 ms 7 ms Max. brightness TUF Dash F15 (2022) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 180 / 200 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 477 / 599 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz - GPU boost clock 1635 MHz - FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance TUF Dash F15 (2022) 6.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) +30% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

