Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

64 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 76 against 48 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 FX516
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~77.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Alienware m17 R4
2. TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. TUF Dash F15 FX516 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. TUF Dash F15 FX516 and GF75 Thin
5. TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ROG Flow X13 GV301
6. Aspire 5 (A515-56) and VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
7. Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
8. Aspire 5 (A515-56) and VivoBook 15 M513
9. Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский