ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
|363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1398
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4644
6259
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
9427
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
