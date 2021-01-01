TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~72.5% Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 60-75 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance TUF Dash F15 FX516 6.7 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) +88% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.