Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 FX516
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches		 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~72.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Alienware m17 R4
2. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or GF65 Thin
5. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or TUF Gaming A17 FA706
6. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) or Predator Triton 300 SE
7. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
9. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) or Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
10. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский