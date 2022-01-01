You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1900 grams less (around 4.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (140.6 vs 197.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~64.6% Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.5 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 3 ms

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 200 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 60-75 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80 GPU performance TUF Dash F15 FX516 6.7 TFLOPS Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +161% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.