NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1900 grams less (around 4.19 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (140.6 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
|400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~64.6%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1439
1679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4897
8793
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
13551
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|5120
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
