ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
VS
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (114.1 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 FX516
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 62.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 77%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

