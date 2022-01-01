ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 76 against 52.6 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 140.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.4%
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 gramm
|174 / 189 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1446
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4748
8365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
7954
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3