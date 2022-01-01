Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ROG Flow X16 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)

54 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 FX516
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~86%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 54 dB 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1118:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.9%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 740 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.7 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +30%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 8.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
