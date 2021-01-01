Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 – what's better?

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
VS
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 FX516
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m15 R4 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
2. ROG Strix G15 G513 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
4. GF65 Thin and TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. Alienware m15 R4 and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
6. ROG Strix G17 G713 and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
7. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
8. GE66 Raider and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
9. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 and TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский