ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

61 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
VS
77 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
From $1850
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 FX516
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 360 mm (14.17 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~86%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +16%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

