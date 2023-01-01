ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|54 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 200 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 grams
|761 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|20
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1446
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4748
11901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
1769
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
15984
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60-75 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3