You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~86% Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 54 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness TUF Dash F15 FX516 n/a ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 200 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 grams 761 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 60-75 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance TUF Dash F15 FX516 6.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +30% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.