Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

52 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Dash F15 FX516
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~86%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 54 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 grams 761 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60-75 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
2. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
3. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
4. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
5. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский