Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 (2022) or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57.5 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1371:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 65%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 44%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 498 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A15 (2022) +46%
7.12 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
3. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) vs Gaming A15 (2022)
4. Dell G15 5520 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
8. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский