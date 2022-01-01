You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 57.5 Wh CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~72.4% Side bezels 4.3 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1371:1 sRGB color space 62.5% 65% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 44% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming A15 (2022) n/a Nitro 5 (AN515-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 498 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance TUF Gaming A15 (2022) +46% 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-55) 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

