You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 0 Wh CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (137.8 vs 153.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches 359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm

14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~67.6% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% - Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - Max. brightness TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) 300 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 / 240 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) +94% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels - 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.