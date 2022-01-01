Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

63 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
Battery 52.6 Wh
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 137.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~82%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) and Dash F15 (2022)
3. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) and Gaming A17 (2022)
4. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский