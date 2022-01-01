Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 (2022) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

62 out of 100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
Battery 100 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 / 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A15 (2022) +37%
7.12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

