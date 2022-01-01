You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.7 vs 137.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 62.5% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness TUF Gaming A15 (2022) n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance TUF Gaming A15 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +60% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

