Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~77.8%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
