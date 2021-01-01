Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

66 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
VS
75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
From $1000
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) 261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
12 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE +5%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

