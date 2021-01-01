ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
From $1000
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
|Height
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
|Thickness
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.9%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1434
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6445
9099
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1371
1580
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9961
12143
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
